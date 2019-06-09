Ferguson (LON:FERG) Upgraded to “Add” by Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) to an add rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FERG. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ferguson to an add rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price (up previously from GBX 5,050 ($65.99)) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,810 ($75.92) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferguson to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,350 ($82.97) to GBX 5,950 ($77.75) in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,895.50 ($77.04).

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 5,348 ($69.88) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

