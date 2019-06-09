Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $143.04 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.56.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $150.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 53.74% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 25.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,592,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 9.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

