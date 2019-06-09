Fiera Capital Corp Has $353.02 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 166,751 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems accounts for 1.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $353,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,997,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,133,353,000 after purchasing an additional 760,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,958,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,724.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 309,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 259,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,824,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAR. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

NYSE VAR opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $108,109.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,087.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $165,269.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,555.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,979 shares of company stock worth $10,113,142. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

