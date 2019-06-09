FIL Ltd Sells 252,500 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $62,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARS. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 117,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 90,995 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 557,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

CARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

CARS stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.29 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.40%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

