Financial Comparison: GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) & NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NYSE:NRDBY)

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Given GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S is more favorable than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S.

Dividends

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S $9.83 billion 0.26 $896.30 million $0.80 8.86 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $13.11 billion 2.24 $3.63 billion $0.90 8.06

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has higher revenue and earnings than GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 11.95% 12.89% 1.45% NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 29.79% 9.42% 0.55%

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services. It also provides loan products, such as commercial loans that comprise general purpose loans, working capital loans, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans comprising personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, loans funded by development banks, and general purpose loans; microcredit loans; and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; and trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution, bancassurance, and payment and collection services, as well as engages in deposit and lending operations in foreign currencies. Further, it is involved in merchant and investment banking activities; trading activities that include fixed income trading, and derivatives and foreign exchange operations, as well as the provision of treasury, pension plan administration, investment fund advice, financial advisory, leasing, private banking, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 1,421 branches and 3,781 ATMs in Colombia; and 350 branches and 1,993 ATMs in Central America. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was founded in 1994 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

