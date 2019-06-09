First National Bank of South Miami Sells 442 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walmart were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 8,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.36. The stock has a market cap of $301.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.02.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,649,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $163,055,394.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,872,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,300,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,674,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,639,093. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

