First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Position Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,998,996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,666,000 after purchasing an additional 422,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 523.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,065,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,171 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,966,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in First Solar by 986.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,637,421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Solar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,800,000 after acquiring an additional 42,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $63.82.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.32 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on First Solar to $66.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $64,330.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at $455,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 20,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,209,467.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,494.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,867 shares of company stock worth $7,105,192. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Position Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/first-solar-inc-nasdaqfslr-position-lowered-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.