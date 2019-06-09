First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of First Solar to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Solar to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.67.

FSLR opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.32 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $64,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $490,336.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,192 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,165 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in First Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,581 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Solar by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

