FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,749,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,572,000 after buying an additional 1,037,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,172,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,598,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,848,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 12,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,987,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCFS opened at $96.07 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $66.28 and a one year high of $100.43.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

