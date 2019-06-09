Five Below Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Shares of FIVE opened at $127.52 on Friday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $3,931,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,186,324.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $352,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,004. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

