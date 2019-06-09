Fiverr International Ltd. Prices IPO at $18.00-$20.00 Per Share (FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) expects to raise $101 million in an IPO on Thursday, June 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,300,000 shares at $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last year, Fiverr International Ltd. generated $82.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $28.1 million. Fiverr International Ltd. has a market-cap of $588.9 million.

J.P. Morgan Securities and Citigroup acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Securities, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer and UBS Securities were co-managers.

Fiverr International Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our mission is to change how the world works together. We started with the simple idea that people should be able to buy and sell digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. On that basis, we set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and an efficient search, find and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. We believe our model reduces friction and uncertainties for both buyers and sellers. At the foundation of our platform lies an expansive catalog with over 200 categories of productized service listings, which we coined as Gigs. Each Gig has a clearly defined scope, duration and price, along with buyer-generated reviews. “.

Fiverr International Ltd. was founded in 2010 and has 363 employees. The company is located at 8 Eliezer Kaplan St., Tel Aviv 6473409, Israel and can be reached via phone at +972-72-2280910. or on the web at http://www.fiverr.com.

