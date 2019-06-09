Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Insider Sells $284,132.52 in Stock

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $284,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $817,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Lenander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of Flowserve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $305,105.50.

FLS stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $890.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

