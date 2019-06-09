Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,566,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 193,805 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 487,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,390,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 56,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,855. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,248 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $104,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,380.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $660,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,521,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,033,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,082. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/fortinet-inc-nasdaqftnt-shares-sold-by-teza-capital-management-llc.html.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.