Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $75,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,147,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 929,793 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 757,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,773,000 after purchasing an additional 461,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,511,000 after purchasing an additional 440,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

FBHS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. 1,237,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,550. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $58.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, insider David Randich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $163,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,247 shares of company stock worth $1,338,571. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

