Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $163,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Randich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

FBHS stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

