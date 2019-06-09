Function X Hits Market Cap of $15.98 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Function X has a market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $26,333.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00008320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00077527 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012551 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00191167 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001788 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006776 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000744 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,781,489 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.