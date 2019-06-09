GAM Holding AG Grows Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 825,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,485,000 after acquiring an additional 434,963 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 797.1% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 2,750 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 73.80% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.02 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

