GAM Holding AG Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 105.9% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 115,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 175,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

DFS stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $82.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $38,454.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $268,987.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,204,895.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,119 shares of company stock worth $4,222,655 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

