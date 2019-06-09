Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408,901 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 133,429 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $63,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GAP by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 83,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of GAP by 5.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 56,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of GAP by 60.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.52.

GPS opened at $18.21 on Friday. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). GAP had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

In related news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

