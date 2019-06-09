Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.92. Garmin also posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Longbow Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.95 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.66.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $150,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,886,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $815,948,000 after purchasing an additional 852,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Garmin by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,760,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Garmin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,188,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Garmin by 5,916.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,423 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Garmin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,452,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the period. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $78.95 on Thursday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $59.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

