General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.57

Media stories about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other General Motors news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $1,299,874.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at $401,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

