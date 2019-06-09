Geode Capital Management LLC Has $25.47 Million Holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $25,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 7,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,506,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on INGN. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Inogen from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Inogen to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inogen from $160.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $66.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.35. Inogen Inc has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Geode Capital Management LLC Has $25.47 Million Holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/geode-capital-management-llc-has-25-47-million-holdings-in-inogen-inc-nasdaqingn.html.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.