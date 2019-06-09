Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $24,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.44). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

In other news, Director H John Riley, Jr. sold 3,327 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $232,623.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/geode-capital-management-llc-reduces-holdings-in-westlake-chemical-co-nysewlk.html.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.