GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of GVDNY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,443. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

