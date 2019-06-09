Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $54.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GKOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Shares of GKOS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 282,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -186.89 and a beta of 1.57. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $83.14.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $169,559.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

