Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given a $12.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLUU. ValuEngine lowered Glu Mobile from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Glu Mobile from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.92.

NASDAQ GLUU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 5,421,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,187. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $56,262,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 90,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $975,175.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Glu Mobile by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,226,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Glu Mobile by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

