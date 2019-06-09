Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0017 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brickley Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gold Resource by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Gold Resource by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.