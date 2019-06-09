Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. cut its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises 20.5% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,531,864,000 after acquiring an additional 307,849 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546,702 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,929,000 after acquiring an additional 710,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,301,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,630,000 after acquiring an additional 129,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $202.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

NYSE GS remained flat at $$189.81 during trading hours on Friday. 1,838,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,150. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $245.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.95 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/goldman-sachs-group-inc-nysegs-shares-sold-by-vantis-investment-advisers-l-p.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.