Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXP. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,021,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.75 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

