Gregory K. Chow Buys 7,500 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CFO Gregory K. Chow acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 134,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,505.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APTO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

APTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

