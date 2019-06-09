Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Set at $40.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Greif (NYSE:GEF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on Greif and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $36.88.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Greif has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $59.48.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 1,825.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

