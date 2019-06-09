Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

GFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Griffon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Griffon by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Griffon by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Griffon by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Griffon by 736.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFF opened at $15.56 on Friday. Griffon has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $728.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $549.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.35 million. Research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

