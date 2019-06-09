Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ HABT opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Habit Restaurants has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $272.58 million, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Habit Restaurants by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Habit Restaurants by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 221,097 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $1,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

