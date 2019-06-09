Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Intuitive Surgical to an “overweight” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.82.

Shares of ISRG opened at $499.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.27 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total value of $11,351,501.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,005,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock worth $13,176,673 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

