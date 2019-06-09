Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 278,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 76,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,216,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 121,411 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $5.45 on Friday. Harmonic Inc has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

