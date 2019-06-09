Head-To-Head Contrast: Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) versus FirstService (OTCMKTS:FSV)

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Santa Fe Financial alerts:

Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Santa Fe Financial does not pay a dividend. FirstService pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial 8.19% -0.65% 0.68% FirstService 3.12% 23.44% 6.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Santa Fe Financial and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstService 0 4 0 0 2.00

FirstService has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.45%. Given FirstService’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than Santa Fe Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and FirstService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial $57.43 million 0.79 $1.49 million N/A N/A FirstService $1.93 billion 1.78 $65.86 million $1.80 52.71

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Summary

FirstService beats Santa Fe Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Santa Fe Financial Company Profile

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 18 California Closets locations and 9 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, and Century Fire Protection brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Fe Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Fe Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.