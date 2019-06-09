Head to Head Review: Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) versus Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pixelworks and Solaredge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 2 0 3.00 Solaredge Technologies 1 1 6 0 2.63

Pixelworks presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.06%. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus price target of $54.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.79%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Solaredge Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Solaredge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -5.20% -9.01% -6.12% Solaredge Technologies 11.23% 19.57% 11.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pixelworks and Solaredge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $76.55 million 1.41 -$4.62 million ($0.07) -41.14 Solaredge Technologies $937.24 million 2.86 $128.83 million $2.69 20.94

Solaredge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaredge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solaredge Technologies beats Pixelworks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

