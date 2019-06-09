Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,744.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,402,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,121 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,297.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $419,574.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $32.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $112.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.57 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

