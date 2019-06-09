Hercules (HERC) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,510.00

Hercules (CURRENCY:HERC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Hercules has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar. Hercules has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $2,510.00 worth of Hercules was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hercules token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00404786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.04 or 0.02473076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00150401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004274 BTC.

About Hercules

Hercules’ total supply is 234,259,085 tokens. Hercules’ official Twitter account is @HERC_Hercules and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hercules’ official website is herc.one.

Buying and Selling Hercules

Hercules can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hercules directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hercules should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hercules using one of the exchanges listed above.

