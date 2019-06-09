Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will post sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $9.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $9.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

HRL opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $598,233.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Day sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,705 shares of company stock worth $13,230,704 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

