Humaniq (HMQ) Market Cap Hits $2.45 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Hotbit and Upbit. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $109,224.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00404060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.02481532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00151135 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

