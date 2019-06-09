Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00.

IFRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Inflarx from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Inflarx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of IFRX opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Inflarx has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Inflarx will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 36.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

