Informa (LON:INF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Macquarie

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Shore Capital cut shares of Informa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 855 ($11.17) to GBX 785 ($10.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 865.91 ($11.31).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 791.60 ($10.34) on Friday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 869.60 ($11.36). The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06.

In other Informa news, insider John Rishton purchased 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,652.12 ($64,879.29).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

