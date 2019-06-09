Innova Trading 42.6% Lower Over Last Week (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $132,983.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000523 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.