Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Insider Sells 1,752 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total value of $156,646.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AEP opened at $89.54 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

