Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,938 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,666 shares of company stock worth $853,410. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/insight-2811-inc-purchases-shares-of-10938-activision-blizzard-inc-nasdaqatvi.html.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.