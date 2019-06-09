Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra LifeSciences exited the first quarter of 2019 on a mixed note with better-than-expected earnings and a revenue miss. However, organic revenue growth was encouraging and was in line with the company’s expectation. Within global neurosurgery business, sales in dural access and repair increased in mid-single digits on an organic basis with growth in both graft and sealant product lines. Benefiting from product launches and an enhanced sales force performance, the company envisions faster organic growth during the second half of 2019. On the flip side, escalating costs and expenses have been a major headwind for Integra Lifesciences. A tough competitive landscape adds to the woes. Integra LifeSciences outperformed its sector in the past six months.”

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

IART has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of IART opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.12 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn bought 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.08 per share, with a total value of $108,402.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,533.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 1,291 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $277,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,077 shares of company stock worth $2,568,469. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,254,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,245 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,653,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,141,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $160,102,000 after purchasing an additional 688,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,442,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $136,077,000 after purchasing an additional 426,578 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.