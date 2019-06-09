Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Receives $28.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on XON shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Intrexon alerts:

In other Intrexon news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 41,678 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,924.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 95,241 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $61,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,918,914 shares of company stock valued at $13,206,709. Company insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

XON stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Intrexon has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 363.14% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. Intrexon’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrexon will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.