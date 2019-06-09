Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14,633,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $524,111,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,679,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,809,000 after buying an additional 729,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,988,358,000 after buying an additional 569,388 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 22,531.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 148,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 148,034 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.39, for a total value of $111,999.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,470,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total value of $11,351,501.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,005,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,673. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $499.04 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.24 and a 12-month high of $589.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.09). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Intuitive Surgical to an “overweight” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.82.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

