Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 66.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

RHS stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $111.19 and a 12-month high of $137.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

